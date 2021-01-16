Indian Railways will finally to put the Statue of Unity - World’s Tallest statue on the Rail Map of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadiya through video conferencing, where the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is located, on Sunday to boost seamless connectivity to the tribal region in Gujarat.

With the commencing of these trains, a total of 10 trains will be connected to Kevadiya, out of which 3 trains have been extended and 7 trains are newly introduced for their regular run.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that Modi will also inaugurate several other railway projects related to Gujarat during the event via video-conferencing.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

"These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification," the PMO said.

"The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," it further added.

PM Modi will launch new broad-gauge line and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

The eight trains being flagged off will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

