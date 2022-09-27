PM Modi to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express on 30 September2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:24 PM IST
- The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai at Gandhinagar station on 30 September at around 10:30 am, and will also travel on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station.