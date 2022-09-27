Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai at Gandhinagar station on 30 September at around 10:30 am, and will also travel on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station.

The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

Various phases of trials of the new rake of Vande Bharat Express were conducted in Kota Division. Phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, Second Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, Third trial non-recording on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, Fourth and Fifth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Sixth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban was done on the down line.

During this time, the speed touched the speed of 180 kmph at many places.

Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India.

It is a semi-high-speed train. Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC has said that the competing Vande Bharat train would eat into the revenue of the Tejas Express running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The Railways is scheduled to manufacture 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable because of the lighter coaches than the previous trains. The coaches are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed. Also, there are automatic gates operated by the pilot. The windows are wide, there is more space for the luggage. The toilet installed will be advanced. Most of the parts of the trains are "Made in India" except for a few small parts, said sources.

For the safety of the passengers, 'Kavach' technology is being installed in all new trains, so that automatic breaks could be applied in case any train is coming on the same track.The test speed of the train is 180 kmph, while the maximum speed is 160 kmph.

The two Vande Bharat trains which are operational are in between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Vaishnodevi Katra.