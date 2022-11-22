Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.