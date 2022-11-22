PM Narendra Modi to give appointment letters to 71,000 recruits at 'Rozgar Mela' today1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
- The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday via video conferencing and also address them, his office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday via video conferencing and also address them, his office said.
The letters will be handed over as part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair). The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.
The letters will be handed over as part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair). The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.
The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh). In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh). In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.
Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.
This recruitment is done by Central Ministries and Departments themselves and through recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. The selection process is simplified and technically efficient for faster recruitment.
This recruitment is done by Central Ministries and Departments themselves and through recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. The selection process is simplified and technically efficient for faster recruitment.