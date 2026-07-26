PM Narendra Modi to go live on Instagram every Sunday at 8 PM? PIB says, ‘This is fake’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be going live on Instagram every Friday at 8 PM to connect with the youth, as claimed in a viral post, PIB clarified on Sunday.

The viral claim came after Modi's Instagram Reel, posted late on July 23, addressing the Gen Z protestors at Jantar Mantar. In the video, Modi addressed students as “friends”, deviating from his usual “mitron”.

“More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!” he captioned the viral Reel. It set a new online world record, garnering 303 million views within 24 hours and surpassing IShowSpeed's previous record.

What did the viral post claim?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did PM Modi announce he will go live on Instagram every Sunday at 8 PM? ⌵ No, this claim is false. The PIB clarified that PM Narendra Modi did not make any such announcement regarding regular Instagram live sessions. 2 What was the context of PM Modi's Instagram Reel on July 23? ⌵ In the Reel, PM Modi addressed students, discussing the distress caused by exam paper leaks and emphasizing the government's commitment to preventing such incidents. 3 Why is the PIB important in verifying claims about PM Modi's announcements? ⌵ The PIB serves as the official fact-checking unit for the government, ensuring that citizens rely on verified and accurate information concerning government announcements. 4 How does PM Modi's communication style vary in his social media posts? ⌵ PM Modi tends to use a more personal tone, referring to students as 'friends' in his videos, which contrasts with his usual greeting of 'mitron', aiming to connect better with younger audiences. 5 What actions have been taken against the individuals involved in exam paper leaks? ⌵ Authorities have arrested several individuals implicated in exam paper leaks, as stated by PM Modi, who emphasized that punitive measures are part of a broader commitment to safeguarding students' futures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he plans to go live on Instagram every Sunday at 8 PM to interact more directly with students and young people.

What did PIB say? ‘This claim is fake’ “An Instagram post claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced he will go live on Instagram every Sunday at 8 PM to engage with the youth,” the PIB Fact Check unit said in an X post. “This claim is fake.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made any such announcement,” they clarified, while also urging citizens to rely only on official government sources for verified information.

Also Read | PM Modi says Cabinet to discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures on Friday

What did PM Modi say on July 23 reel? On 23 July, in a nearly three-minute video message shared on social media, Modi said paper leaks had caused immense distress to students and their families, stressing that the government was committed to preventing such incidents in the future.

"Paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, PM Modi said the government's immediate priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

"Our foremost responsibility was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year. It was essential to conduct the examinations at the earliest," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government mobilised its full administrative machinery to conduct examinations for nearly 2.2 million students in the shortest possible time.

"The government used its full capacity to organise the exams for nearly 2.2 million students in the shortest possible time. Just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were declared, and reports of successful candidates celebrating their achievements have been coming in from across the country," he said.

PM Modi said authorities had already acted against those allegedly involved in the paper leak, with several accused arrested and sent to jail, but maintained that punitive action alone was insufficient.

Also Read | PM Modi thanks youngsters for response to his latest video

In a separate video, PM Modi thanked netizens for their reactions to the video.

"Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, the positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relationship will continue to grow closer. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in the new Instagram video.