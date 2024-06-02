Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a series of meeting on various issues on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday hold at least seven meetings on wide range of topics, including brain-storming session to review the agenda for 100 day program.

The majority of exit polls on Saturday projected third term for Narendra Modi government with 350 plus seats for BJP-led NDA. Three exit polls have predicted that NDA will cross 400 seat mark.

He will hold the first meeting to review post cyclone situation, especially in the states of northeast.

After that, Modi will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country.

The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, at a large scale

Later in the day, Modi will review the agenda for 100 day program.

Prime Minister set in motion the exercise to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government, even before starting his campaign for Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, Modi has already told top bureaucrats that tough decision will be taken in the historic third term of his government.

After exit polls predicted clear sweep for NDA, Narendra Modi complimented party workers for their work and meticulously explaining development agenda to the people.

"I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government," Modi said in a post on X.

The Lok Sabha poll results will be announced on Tuesday.

After the end of campaigning for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Modi went for 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

“My meditation at this ‘Shila Smarak’ is one of the unforgettable moments of my life. Sitting at the feet of ‘Ma Bharati’, I once again reaffirm my resolve that every moment of my life and every particle of my body will always be dedicated to the service of the nation," said Modi after his visit.

