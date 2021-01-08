PM Narendra Modi to hold all-party meeting on covid-19 vaccination roll-out

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the covid-19 situation in the country and roll out of the vaccination program. Ahead of the actual vaccination drive expected to start by next week, the government on Friday conducted the second nationwide dry run on the Covid-19 vaccination at three session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs.

“At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM @narendramodi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout," the Prime Minister office tweeted.

As the government is gearing up for the transport of vaccines, the Indian civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday issued guidelines to airlines and other aircraft operators for carriage of covid-19 vaccines.

"All scheduled operators who have been currently authorized to carry dangerous goods may carry COVID19 vaccine packed in dry ice, meeting the regulatory requirements," DGCA said in a circular. "Non-scheduled operators including aircraft engaged in general aviation that are required to participate in the carriage of COVID 19 vaccines packed in dry ice shall seek specific approval before commencing such operations," it added.

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint. Covid-19 vaccination in India is expected to start in the next few days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday, adding that the union government has requested the stakeholders in the process to help in its smooth rollout. Indian airlines, including Air India, are currently working with vaccine manufacturers for distribution, a senior civil aviation ministry official had told Mint on Thursday adding that airlines would use their cargo facilities to distribute the vaccines. The official requested anonymity.

The DGCA circular said that while dry ice with temperature varying from -8C to -70C is affordable for transportation of vaccine, it added that all operators engaged in vaccine transportation would need to establish the maximum quantity of dry ice that can be loaded in cargo holds or passenger cabins if passenger aircraft is deployed for vaccine transportation.

The circular added that operators will need to prepare and 'Do' and 'Don't' guidance for handling of vaccines and such packages would be handled only by trained personnel. As things stand, India's drugs regulator Drugs Controller General of India has approved AstraZeneca and Oxford’s covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute in India under Covishield brand and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The total tally of covid-19 cases climbed to 1,04,14,044 and the total deaths mounted to 1,51,791. The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel Coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82. Apart from the cases of the new strain, 18,139 persons were found positive in the last 24 hours in the country for covid-19. over 81.22% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,051. It is followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh with 3,729 and 1,010 new cases, respectively, the union health ministry said. At least 234 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Eight States/UTs account for 76.50% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (72). Kerala and Delhi follow with 25 and 19 daily deaths, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.