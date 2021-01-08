PM Narendra Modi to hold all-party meeting on covid-19 vaccination roll-out

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint. Covid-19 vaccination in India is expected to start in the next few days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday, adding that the union government has requested the stakeholders in the process to help in its smooth rollout. Indian airlines, including Air India, are currently working with vaccine manufacturers for distribution, a senior civil aviation ministry official had told Mint on Thursday adding that airlines would use their cargo facilities to distribute the vaccines. The official requested anonymity.