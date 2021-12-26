1 min read.Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 01:03 PM ISTLivemint
Prime Minister said an online competition will also be organized for teachers, and parents of class IX to XII students.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students before the annual exams in 2022.
Prime Minister Modi said, "I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for this programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on Mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20."
Modi on Saturday had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.
