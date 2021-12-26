Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students before the annual exams in 2022.

Prime Minister Modi said, "I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for this programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on Mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20."

Prime Minister said an online competition will also be organized for teachers, and parents of class IX to XII students.

"I would like you all to take part in this. I will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success and student life," he said.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said India has achieved "unprecedented feat" in its inoculation drive but cautioned against the new variant of the virus.

"This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions," Modi said.

Individual alertness and discipline are a "big strength" of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus, he said.

"It is our collective strength which will defeat corona. We have to enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility," the prime minister said.

Modi on Saturday had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

