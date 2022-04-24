PM Narendra Modi to hold review meeting on 27 April amid rise in Covid-19 cases in India1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545 on Sunday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward surge in the past two weeks. National capital Delhi registered above 1000 cases for two straight days. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai recorded 144 new cases on Sunday.
NEW DELHI : Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward surge in the past two weeks. National capital Delhi registered above 1000 cases for two straight days. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai recorded 144 new cases on Sunday.
In view of this rising trend Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair a review meeting tomorrow, 27 April with the Chief Ministers of various states via video conferencing .
In view of this rising trend Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair a review meeting tomorrow, 27 April with the Chief Ministers of various states via video conferencing .
The meeting is also likely to have senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries.
The meeting is also likely to have senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries.
Reportedly, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is slated to make a presentation on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country. He will also talk about the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.
Reportedly, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is slated to make a presentation on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country. He will also talk about the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.
In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the CMs, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.
In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the CMs, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.
As per data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today India's Cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 187.67 crores, with over 2.65 crore first doses of Covid vaccines administered for the age group 12-14 years.
As per data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today India's Cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 187.67 crores, with over 2.65 crore first doses of Covid vaccines administered for the age group 12-14 years.
India's active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections. With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545.
India's active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections. With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545.