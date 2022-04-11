This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in Indo-Pacific
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden today to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden today to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
Both the leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both the leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," according to a statement by the White House.
"President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," according to a statement by the White House.
Joe Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad leaders in March.
Joe Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad leaders in March.
This meeting will precede the U.S.-India 2+2 ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This meeting will precede the U.S.-India 2+2 ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a separate statement, informed that the two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a separate statement, informed that the two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
"The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA said.
The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Late last month, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh also during a visit to New Delhi said that Washington would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia.
Late last month, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh also during a visit to New Delhi said that Washington would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!