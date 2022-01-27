PM Narendra Modi to host first ever India-Central Asia Summit today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format today during which the leaders are expected to deliberate on steps to take forward relations to newer heights as well as the evolving regional security situation.
The first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format on 27 January 2022. This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.
The first India-Central Asia Summit, the MEA said, is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India's "extended neighbourhood".
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid a visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high-levels at bilateral and multilateral forums.
During this summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights, the MEA said.
They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.
The inception of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at Foreign Ministers’ level, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from 18-20 December 2021, has provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations. The participation of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on 10 November 2021 outlined a common regional approach on Afghanistan.
During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.
The summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the Leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership, according to the statement.
