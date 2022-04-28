PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 7 cancer hospitals in Assam today. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Thursday. At around 11:00 AM, he will address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District. During the programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector. Thereafter, at around 01:45 PM, Prime Minister will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation. Later, at around 3 PM, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals.

