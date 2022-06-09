PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today

The Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two day event being held on 9th and 10th June. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

