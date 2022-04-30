Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts in presence of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, an event which is being held after a gap of six years.

“The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office(PMO). “The previous such conference was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project," the statement further added.

After the inauguration of the conference, various working sessions will be held where the chief ministers and the chief justices will discuss the agenda items and try to reach a consensus.

Usually such conferences are held every two years but there have been exceptions. While the last conference was held in April 2016, the one before it was held in 2015. Before that, the conference was held in 2013.

A few months ago, CJI Ramana had sent a proposal to the government to set up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India (NJIAI) to ensure adequate infrastructure for courts.

The proposed organisation will act as a central body in laying down the road map for planning, creation, development, maintenance, and management of functional infrastructure for the Indian court system.

According to the proposal, there will be a governing body with the Chief Justice of India as patron-in-chief.

*With inputs from agencies