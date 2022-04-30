PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate chief ministers-chief justices conference today

“The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office(PMO). “The previous such conference was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project," the statement further added.