Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore today.

The Prime Minister will reach Dehradun’s Parade Ground, the rally venue at 12.30 pm, Pradesh BJP general secretary Kuldip Kumar said. Soon after his arrival, he will inaugurate seven developmental projects and lay foundation stones of 11 others, all totalling worth over ₹18,000 crore after which he will start his address around 1 pm. Major projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include the 120-MW Vyasi hydroelectricity project and a 38-km long stretch of all-weather Chardham road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58.

Besides, he will also inaugurate the widened 33-km stretch between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway which is also part of the all-weather road project.

The 11 developmental projects whose foundation stones will be laid by PM Modi include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway which will reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km at present to 180 km.

The total number of ongoing works for the development of National Highways in Uttarakhand is 83 which are targeted to be completed between 2021 and 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) will be built at a cost of around Rs. 8,300 crore.

The project will be executed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

For implementation, the entire length from Akshardham (starting point) to Dehradun will be divided into 4 sections.

Section 1 is being developed to 6 lanes with 6L service road being in built-up reach, with complete access control and is divided into 2 packages. Package 1 falls in the Delhi portion in the length of 14.75 km and out of this 6.4 km is elevated, the official statement reads.

Package 2 falls in Uttar Pradesh in the length of 16.85 km and out this 11.2 km is elevated. This section would start from Akshardham Temple near Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and pass through Geeta colony, Khajurikhas, Mandola, etc. This highway aims to decongest North East Delhi and also enhance the development potential of Tronica city, MandolaVihar Yojana of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Centre for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. The research done here will prove useful for the production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, sanitisers, air fresheners, incense sticks etc., and will lead to the establishment of related industries in the region as well. It will also focus on the development of high yielding advanced varieties of aromatic plants.

