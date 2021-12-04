The Prime Minister will reach Dehradun’s Parade Ground, the rally venue at 12.30 pm, Pradesh BJP general secretary Kuldip Kumar said. Soon after his arrival, he will inaugurate seven developmental projects and lay foundation stones of 11 others, all totalling worth over ₹18,000 crore after which he will start his address around 1 pm. Major projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include the 120-MW Vyasi hydroelectricity project and a 38-km long stretch of all-weather Chardham road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58.