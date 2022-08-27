PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront FOB in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday
An iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
This 300-meter bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront.
Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, this would be another attraction added with the construction of a foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.
"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.
The bridge which is unique in its technical and visual design will also augment the status of the Riverfront as well as of the city and will become an engineering marvel.
As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad's famous tourist hotspot Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade.
Further, on Sunday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Veer Balak Memorial' in the Anjar town of Kutch.
During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch. The tragedy of this incident was noticed all over the world. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it.
