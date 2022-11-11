PM visit to Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will arrive at Karnataka's capital Bengaluru where he will be inaugurating a slew of projects, giving a boost to the state's infrastructure. PM Modi will be in Bengaluru for the inauguration of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai, and will unveil the towering statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, founder of Karnatak's capital. Since the prime minister will be in the city for the inaugural events, the Bengaluru traffic police have issued guidelines for the locals. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured people that they have made arrangements for smoother traffic.
The visit of the Prime Minister is also politically significant for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with about just about five months for the Assembly polls in the state, as the saffron party hopes to return to power, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of the 224 seats.
Here's all you need to know about Karnataka's infra projects and traffic rules for 11 November:
Statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda:
PM Narendra Modi will unveil the 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda today. It is touted to be the "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per the 'World Book of Records'.
It has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.
The statue weighing 220 tonne has been installed at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
Renowned sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar have designed the statue. Sutar built the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.
As a precursor to the unveiling, 'Mruthike' (sacred mud) was collected from over 22,000 locations across the state, which was mixed symbolically with the mud beneath one of the four towers of the statue today.
Twenty-one special vehicles collected the sacred mud, including villages, towns, and cities during the last two weeks.
Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport:
PM Modi inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport today, built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore.
The terminal is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crores. Terminal 2 is said to have been designed as a tribute to the "Garden city" of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden." Passengers will travel through 10,000 sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens. According to an official release, the airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus, and Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.
Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology, and art and culture.
South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express'
The PM will also be flagging off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.
This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first one in south India. It is expected to enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the tech and start-up hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru. At the same venue, Modi will also flag off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra' train. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.
After the unveiling of the statue and theme park, the Prime Minister will attend a public function, in which lakhs of people are expected to take part. After this, he will leave for Dindigul in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru today:
According to Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, traffic will be restricted on the below-mentioned roads from 9 AM to 12 pm:
"In the view of the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Bengaluru on 11.11.2022, traffic is restricted on the below-mentioned roads from Morning 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM Afternoon," the officer said in a statement.
Traffic restricted on these routes:
- Rajbhavan Road,
- Palace Road,
- Race Course Road,
- Sankey Road,
- Queens Road,
- Bellary Road,
- Mekri Circle,
- Sheshadri Road- From Maharani Bridge- towards Railway Station Entrance gate
- K. G Road - From Shanthala Junction- towards Mysore Bank circle
- Vatal Nagaraj Road- From Koday Under pass-towards P F Junction.
" Those who are travelling Kempe Gowda Internation Airport are requested to travel on Begur-Bagaluru Road to reach their destination. Those who are travelling to Attend the public function are requested to take alternative roads suggested to the organizers of the said public function," the IPS officer added.
