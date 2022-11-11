This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first one in south India. It is expected to enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the tech and start-up hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru. At the same venue, Modi will also flag off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra' train. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.