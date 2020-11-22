Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament tomorrow at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla will also be present on the occasion.

These flats are located at Dr B D Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats. The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 percent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19.

A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats have several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy efficient LED light fittings, occupancy based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.

