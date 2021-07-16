Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several key projects of the Railways in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing.

The Railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana - Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar - Pipavav section.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, PM Modi said: "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science."

Mahesana – Varetha gauge converted cum electrified broad gauge line (including Vadnagar station)

The Mahesana – Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of ₹293.14 crores alongwith the electrification work at a cost of Rs. 74.66 crores. The total cost of the project is Rs. 367.80 crores. It has total of 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings viz.

Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu & Varetha. The Gauge Conversion with electrification has connected this section to Mahesana including Ahmedabad – Delhi Broad Gauge line. The Mahesana – Varetha section has been electrified under Mission 100% Railway Electrification policy. This will provide cleaner, greener, faster & environment friendly Rail Transportation which will reduce carbon footprint. This isolated section will also experience a socio-economic boom, by opening doors for bigger opportunities for the locals residing in this area.

View of redesigned Vadnagar station

A major station on this section is Vadnagar, a historically important town, which has been developed under Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan Heritage Circuit. Vadnagar station building has been designed aesthetically using stone carvings, Entry and Exit gates have been architecturally designed as well as circulating area has been provided with landscaping. Vadnagar will now get connected with rest of India through a broad gauge line and passenger & goods trains can be run seamlessly on this section connecting various parts of the country. Some of the amenities provided at Vdnagar railway station are Foot Over Bridges connecting the platforms, Waiting Hall with café, Waiting Rooms for General & Ladies passengers, Ramp, toilet & watering facilities for Divyang passengers etc.

Double stack container on the High Rise OHE section

Surendranagar-Pipavav electrification project has been completed providing impetus to the much aspired Mission 100% electrification over Indian Railways. The Surendranagar – Pipavav Electrified section (264 RKM) with High Rise OHE has been completed at a total cost of ₹289.47 crores in a record time of three years and commissioned in February 2021. It is one of best project delivery over Indian Railways.

This is a very important Port connectivity route & feeder route to Western Dedicated Freight corridor. This route establishes seamless movement of heavy load freight trains including double stack containers, from Pipavav Port to northern parts of country. This section forms the part of Palanpur - Botad High Rise OHE section consisting of 7.57 m high contact wire and which was commissioned on 10th June 2020.

It has earned the distinction of running the World’s first Double Stack Container Train with high rise pantograph. Additionally, upon electrification of adjoining small patches of Dhola - Bhavnagar and Rajula - Mahuva sections, all Mail /Express and passenger trains will also be taken over to Electric traction, thus establishing faster and seamless connectivity with Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai and other destinations in southern, northern & north-eastern regions of country. The project will benefit by providing seamless freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of country upto Pipavav Port without any change of traction.

It will also decongest Ahmedabad, Viramgam and Surendranagar Yards due to avoidance of detentions for loco change over. With electrification of adjoining small patches Dhola – Bhavnagar/ Sehor – Palitana and Rajula – Mahuva sections, all passenger/Mail express trains will be switched to electric traction thereby establishing direct & faster connectivity with Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, New Delhi and other parts of country. It is faster, economical & eco-friendly mode of traction providing saving of approx. Rs. 31.36 crores p.a on account of migration from costly diesel fuel to electric energy.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the upgradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of ₹71 crore. The Station has been provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports. Special Care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc. The complete building is designed and provided with Green Building rating features. The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme based lighting with 32 themes. The station will also house a five star hotel.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital - Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

He will also inaugurate the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City during the event.

Nature Park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. It also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children. The park also contains various sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information.

