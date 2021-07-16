A major station on this section is Vadnagar, a historically important town, which has been developed under Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan Heritage Circuit. Vadnagar station building has been designed aesthetically using stone carvings, Entry and Exit gates have been architecturally designed as well as circulating area has been provided with landscaping. Vadnagar will now get connected with rest of India through a broad gauge line and passenger & goods trains can be run seamlessly on this section connecting various parts of the country. Some of the amenities provided at Vdnagar railway station are Foot Over Bridges connecting the platforms, Waiting Hall with café, Waiting Rooms for General & Ladies passengers, Ramp, toilet & watering facilities for Divyang passengers etc.