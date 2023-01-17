The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate new umbai Metro Line 2A and line 7 which runs from Gundavalli metro on 19 January, Thursday.
According to news agency ANI, the Metro lines have been constructed at the cost of ₹12,600 crores.
The line 2A will run from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West and Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East. According to Indian Express, have suggested that the Prime Minister will also take a ride on the new Metro Line from Gundavali to Mogra.
The metro lines will become functional for commoners from 20 January, Friday, according to reports.
The Metro service, comprising six coaches, will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed Metro lines 2A and 7 at the Gundavali Metro station.
According to reports, the lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh passengers daily, thereby cutting down on vehicular traffic by 25 per cent, besides reducing the crowd in Mumbai suburban local train services.
The Indian Express report also stated that the first paid service will start from 6am from Andheri West on the line 2A. The last metro will leave the station at 9.24 pm.
On Line 7, the first metro train will leave from Gundavali station at 5.55 am and the last one will leave station at 9.24 pm.
The services will be run on the entire 35-km elevated corridor stretch using 22 rakes. With 28 rakes available at the Charkop depot, the rest will be kept on standby mode in case of emergencies.
