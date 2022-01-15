PM Narendra Modi to interact with over 150 startups today

In a bid to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will interact with over 150 startups. This is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem" and the Prime Minister will interact with more than 150 startups on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

