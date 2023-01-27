Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the yearly Pariksha Pe Charcha today i.e on 27 January. The event will begin at 11 am.

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha this year. According to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year.

The registration process for participation in the annual event was open from November 25 to December 30.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that Pariksha Pe Charcha is a movement driven by PM Modi’s vision to bring together students, parents, teachers and society on a single platform.

To watch the PPC 2023 event live, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc by the Education Ministry, PMO's office will broadcast it.

Here's all you need to know:

The sixth edition of the interaction is scheduled at Talkatora Indoor stadium in the national capital.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations.

The prime minister also gives replies to students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

During the event the Prime Minister of India interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country, and shares valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in a relaxed and stress free manner.

As pointed in reports by Careers 360, the data provided by education ministry has shown a whopping 65.5 percent increase in central government's expenditure from 2019 to 2022

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

