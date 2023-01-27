Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with Exam Warriors today; here's all you need to know1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:42 AM IST
- Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations.
- The prime minister also gives replies to students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the yearly Pariksha Pe Charcha today i.e on 27 January. The event will begin at 11 am.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×