PM Modi to launch India's first international gold exchange. What traders need to know in 10 points2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 10:52 AM IST
- IIBX is India’s first International Bullion Exchange set up at the GIFT City, Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 29, 2022 will launch India's first International Bullion Exchange - International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) - in the GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), along with several other projects.