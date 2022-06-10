PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth 3,050 crore in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for eight water supply projects worth ₹549 crore in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi districts, which would offer citizens with safe drinking water. The foundation stone for a large road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed in the Navsari district, estimated to cost ₹33 crore, will also be placed. At a cost of around ₹27 crore, another four-lane road would be built between Navsari and Bardoli via Supa. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Zila Panchayat Bhavan and the provision and installation of roller crash barriers in Dang, both of which are expected to cost around ₹28 crore and ₹10 crore, respectively.