PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth 3,050 crore in Gujarat today

PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth ₹3,050 crore in Gujarat today4 min read . 07:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on June 10 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹3,050 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on June 10 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹3,050 crore.
On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Gujarat to launch and lay the foundation stone for a number of projects totaling ₹3,050 crore.
On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Gujarat to launch and lay the foundation stone for a number of projects totaling ₹3,050 crore.
At around 10:15 am, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari. At around 12:15 pm, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari, as per the Prime Minister's Office.
At around 10:15 am, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari. At around 12:15 pm, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari, as per the Prime Minister's Office.
Thereafter, at around 3:45 pm, he will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad.
Thereafter, at around 3:45 pm, he will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a programme called 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan,' according to PMO India. He will launch and lay the foundation stone for development efforts worth ₹3,050 crore in Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari, during the programme. This covers the inauguration of seven projects, the laying of foundation stones for twelve projects, and the Bhumi Pujan of fourteen projects. These projects will assist improve the region's water supply while also increasing connections and making life easier.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a programme called 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan,' according to PMO India. He will launch and lay the foundation stone for development efforts worth ₹3,050 crore in Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari, during the programme. This covers the inauguration of seven projects, the laying of foundation stones for twelve projects, and the Bhumi Pujan of fourteen projects. These projects will assist improve the region's water supply while also increasing connections and making life easier.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth ₹961 crore. He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Medical College in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about ₹542 crore, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth ₹961 crore. He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Medical College in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about ₹542 crore, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Astol regional water supply project, which was built at a cost of ₹586 crore and is based on the Madhuban dam. It's the work of an engineering genius in terms of water supply. The PM will also inaugurate 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth ₹163 crore. The residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi districts would benefit from these initiatives, which will supply clean and sufficient drinking water.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Astol regional water supply project, which was built at a cost of ₹586 crore and is based on the Madhuban dam. It's the work of an engineering genius in terms of water supply. The PM will also inaugurate 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth ₹163 crore. The residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi districts would benefit from these initiatives, which will supply clean and sufficient drinking water.
PM Modi will inaugurate the Virpur Vyara substation, constructed at a cost of over ₹85 crore, to provide electricity to residents of the Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth ₹20 crore, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate wastewater treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate government quarters built in Navsari at a cost of over ₹21 crore. He will also inaugurate roads constructed from Piplaidevi - Juner - Chichvihir - Pipaldahad and school buildings constructed in Dang, at a cost of about ₹12 crore each.
PM Modi will inaugurate the Virpur Vyara substation, constructed at a cost of over ₹85 crore, to provide electricity to residents of the Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth ₹20 crore, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate wastewater treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate government quarters built in Navsari at a cost of over ₹21 crore. He will also inaugurate roads constructed from Piplaidevi - Juner - Chichvihir - Pipaldahad and school buildings constructed in Dang, at a cost of about ₹12 crore each.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for eight water supply projects worth ₹549 crore in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi districts, which would offer citizens with safe drinking water. The foundation stone for a large road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed in the Navsari district, estimated to cost ₹33 crore, will also be placed. At a cost of around ₹27 crore, another four-lane road would be built between Navsari and Bardoli via Supa. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Zila Panchayat Bhavan and the provision and installation of roller crash barriers in Dang, both of which are expected to cost around ₹28 crore and ₹10 crore, respectively.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for eight water supply projects worth ₹549 crore in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi districts, which would offer citizens with safe drinking water. The foundation stone for a large road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed in the Navsari district, estimated to cost ₹33 crore, will also be placed. At a cost of around ₹27 crore, another four-lane road would be built between Navsari and Bardoli via Supa. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Zila Panchayat Bhavan and the provision and installation of roller crash barriers in Dang, both of which are expected to cost around ₹28 crore and ₹10 crore, respectively.
At AM Naik Healthcare Complex, PM Modi will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. He will also attend a public function organised at the healthcare complex, where he will virtually inaugurate the Kharel education complex. This will be followed by his address on the occasion.
At AM Naik Healthcare Complex, PM Modi will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. He will also attend a public function organised at the healthcare complex, where he will virtually inaugurate the Kharel education complex. This will be followed by his address on the occasion.
At IN-SPACe headquarters, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad. The programme will also witness an exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services. The promotion and enabling of private entities in the space sector will provide a major fillip to the space sector and open up new vistas of opportunity for India's talented youth.
At IN-SPACe headquarters, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad. The programme will also witness an exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services. The promotion and enabling of private entities in the space sector will provide a major fillip to the space sector and open up new vistas of opportunity for India's talented youth.
The establishment of IN-SPACe was announced in June 2020. It is an autonomous and single window nodal agency in the Department of Space for the promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of both government and private entities. It also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities.
The establishment of IN-SPACe was announced in June 2020. It is an autonomous and single window nodal agency in the Department of Space for the promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of both government and private entities. It also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)