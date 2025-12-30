PM Narendra Modi to meet leading economists today ahead of Budget 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet eminent economists and sectoral experts today to seek their views on the upcoming Budget, a senior government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The meeting scheduled at 11 AM is being held as part of the government’s ongoing consultations ahead of key economic decisions in the Budget 2026.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026 on February 1 which is expected to focus on a wide range of economic issues.

Besides economists and sectoral experts, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and other members of the Aayog will also attend the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting is likely to serve as a platform for experts to share their views and assessments on the country’s current economic situation and future priorities.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and a steep 50 per cent US tariff on shipments from India.

Earlier this month, the Union Government sought suggestions for the upcoming Budget 2026 from the general public to help make new rules and plans for the country. According to a December 20 post on X by MyGovIndia, the government encouraged people to participate in this task.

"Building the Budget with Public Insight. Share your suggestions for Union Budget 2026-27 and contribute to the policies that promote inclusive growth and National development," the post read inviting everyone to visit the MyGov website to submit their views on what the new budget should focus on for the next year.

Earlier FM Sitharaman completed multiple rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations in New Delhi as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The series began with consultations with leading economists, followed by representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists.

Subsequent sessions engaged stakeholders from MSMEs, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), information technology, tourism and hospitality, and finally trade unions and labour organisations.