Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris on 23 September in Washington, a day ahead of maiden bilateral meet between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden , according to the senior officials.

A White House official told PTI, "The Vice President will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India."

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harris is the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.On Wednesday, she will also lead a session at the President's virtual COVID Summit on building back better and preparing and preventing future pandemics, according to a senior White House official.

Joe Biden will host PMModi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In a briefing, the official said: "This will be the first in-person meeting [of President Biden] with Prime Minister Modi on Friday, and it will be an opportunity to really go from strength to strength from the point of view of our global partnership with India, by working together to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific and our two countries were both vital in the global fight against COVID-19. And by taking conservative actions to address the climate crisis."

The official said that the discussion between Biden and PM Modi will give momentum to the Quad discussion.

During this week, when world leaders will gather in New York to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Harris, according to the White House, is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

