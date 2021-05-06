Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi to participate in European Council meeting on 8 May

PM Narendra Modi to participate in European Council meeting on 8 May

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
1 min read . 09:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Prime Minister will participate in the meeting along with the Heads of State or Government of all the 27 EU Member States
  • The EU 27 have met in this format only once before, with the US President earlier this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the European Council meeting on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The invitation was forwarded to him by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to the release by the MEA, the Prime Minister will participate in the meeting along with the Heads of State or Government of all the 27 EU Member States. The EU 27 have met in this format only once before, with the US President earlier this year.

"The leaders will exchange views on the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation; fostering sustainable and inclusive growth; strengthening the India-EU economic partnership as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

"The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020," it added.

The India-EU Leaders' meeting is hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

