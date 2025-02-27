Confirmed! PM Modi to participate in grand Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025 in Delhi. Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday participate in the grand Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025 at New Delhi's Sunder Nursery.

Modi will take part in the festival around 7:30 PM.

“Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau which is an international Festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance,” said Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

During the Festival, Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH- The Exploration of the Handmade) that will feature One District-One Product crafts and other various exquisite artefacts from across the country, short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among others.

About Jahan-e-Khusrau The festival brings together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau.

Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the Festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and will be held from 28th February to 2nd March.

Marking 30 editions worldwide over the past 25 years, Jahan-e-Khusrau has evolved beyond a festival into a cultural movement, reviving and reimagining the mystical traditions of Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, Lalleshwari, and other revered Sufi saints.

What Muzaffar Ali said Reflecting on this milestone edition, Muzaffar Ali, the festival's founder, shared: "Jahan-e-Khusrau was born from the whispers of saints and the melodies of mystics. For 25 years, it has been a sanctuary where music, poetry, and devotion merge to remind us that love is the ultimate path to unity. This Silver Jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all."

