Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall this month, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

PM Modi is expected to join the G7 summit on 12 and 13 June. This is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will be participating in the G7 meet.

India had been invited by the G7 French Presidency in 2019 to the Biarritz Summit as a "Goodwill Partner". PM Modi had then participated in the sessions on "Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans" and "Digital Transformation".

Last month, PM Modi had called off his visit to the UK for an in-person visit to Britain to attend the G-7 summit due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

India, Australia and South Korea are among the special invitees for this year’s G-7 Summit hosted by Johnson in Cornwall.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

The guest leaders would be invited to take part in certain sessions of the Group of Seven meeting, presided by the UK and made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, and the European Union (EU).

The G-7 meet is the second in-person visit in a row that PM Modi had declined. The PM had earlier declined a visit to Porto in Portugal to attend the India-European Union Leaders' meeting which took place virtually on 8 May.

