Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his final tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to media reports. It is likely that the prime minister will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon on Wednesday. Badal's last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village of Badal tomorrow.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Twitter wrote, "With profound grief, we inform you about the demise of 5-time CM and SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27," SAD said in a tweet.

With profound grief we inform abt demise of 5 time CM & SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at SAD office in Chd from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27. pic.twitter.com/PE4SUCSVmp — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) April 25, 2023

The veteran politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

The government of Punjab has announced a public holiday on Thursday, in honour of the former Punjab CM. Whereas the central government declared two days of national mourning. The flag will be flown at half-mast across the country for two days (on April 26 and 27), while all official entertainment programs have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He was also the CM in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12, and 2012-2017.

He was MLA 11 times, losing an election for the state assembly only twice. In 1977, he joined Morarji Desai's government briefly as the Agriculture minister at the Centre.