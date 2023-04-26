PM Modi to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh today2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM IST
- Prakash Singh Badal death: The veteran politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his final tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to media reports. It is likely that the prime minister will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon on Wednesday. Badal's last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village of Badal tomorrow.
