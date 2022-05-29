PM Narendra Modi to release next instalment of PM-KISAN benefits worth ₹21,000 crore on May 312 min read . 11:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of PM-KISAN benefits worth ₹21,000 crore on May 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of PM-KISAN benefits worth ₹21,000 crore on May 31.
On May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th instalment of PM-KISAN benefits of ₹21,000 crore to over 10 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Modi will also meet with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes conducted by nine central ministries via video conferencing as part of the national event 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan,' according to a release from the agriculture ministry. The national event is part of the year-long 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
On May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th instalment of PM-KISAN benefits of ₹21,000 crore to over 10 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Modi will also meet with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes conducted by nine central ministries via video conferencing as part of the national event 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan,' according to a release from the agriculture ministry. The national event is part of the year-long 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
PM Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme worth ₹21,000 crores, the statement said.
PM Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme worth ₹21,000 crores, the statement said.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will join the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will join the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi.
The PM-KISAN programme provides qualifying farmer families with a financial incentive of ₹6,000 per year, payable in three equal payments of ₹2,000. The funds are deposited immediately to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. On January 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the tenth instalment of over ₹20,000 crore to over 10 crore farmer families.
The PM-KISAN programme provides qualifying farmer families with a financial incentive of ₹6,000 per year, payable in three equal payments of ₹2,000. The funds are deposited immediately to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. On January 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the tenth instalment of over ₹20,000 crore to over 10 crore farmer families.
According to the ministry, this will be the country's largest single programme, with nationwide deliberations in all districts during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with recipients about how various central programmes impacted their lives.
According to the ministry, this will be the country's largest single programme, with nationwide deliberations in all districts during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with recipients about how various central programmes impacted their lives.
The Central schemes include PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.
The Central schemes include PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.
Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan are among them. Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana are some of the schemes available.
Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan are among them. Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana are some of the schemes available.
Under the two-phase programme, the state, district and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) level functions will start at 9.45 am and will be linked to the national level programme around 11 am.
Under the two-phase programme, the state, district and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) level functions will start at 9.45 am and will be linked to the national level programme around 11 am.
The national programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan's national and regional channels. The national programme will also be webcast through MyGov, in which people will be able to register.
The national programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan's national and regional channels. The national programme will also be webcast through MyGov, in which people will be able to register.
It can also be viewed through other social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
It can also be viewed through other social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)