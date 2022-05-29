On May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th instalment of PM-KISAN benefits of ₹21,000 crore to over 10 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Modi will also meet with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes conducted by nine central ministries via video conferencing as part of the national event 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan,' according to a release from the agriculture ministry. The national event is part of the year-long 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

