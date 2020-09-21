PM Narendra Modi to speak at the UN General Assembly session later today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could underline the need for reformed multilateralism and speak of India’s contribution to the United Nations later on Monday as the multi-lateral agency kicks off the virtual edition of a special General Assembly session to mark 75 years of the institution.

Modi is among approximately 200 speakers at the session that include UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US president Donald Trump according to a programme schedule. Modi will speak in the plenary session - Strengthening of the United Nations.

It comes ahead of the India taking a seat at the powerful UN Security Council as an elected non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning 1 January, 2021.

"Prime Minister's address to the UN and the vision he outlines will be truly significant, especially on the eve of our entering the UN Security Council," India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurthi was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

Reformed multilateralism with a greater role for India in the world including the UN, has been a theme Modi has focused on repeatedly at various international fora in recent years.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all events at the UN, for the first time in the its 75-year history, will be held virtually. Heads of states and governments will not travel to New York for the General Assembly session and the special anniversary event. Instead, all will send in pre-recorded video statements for the various summits and sessions that will be played in the iconic General Assembly Hall.

The General Debate, that runs from September 22 to 29, will see 119 heads of states and 54 heads of governments speak through pre-recorded video statements this year. Usually, typically 70-80 members participate in person in the General Debate, according to a PTI report.

According to the report, UN Secretary General Guterres has said the General Debate this year would likely have the largest ever number of heads of states and governments presenting their statement.

"Virtual participation may mean that a record number of heads of states and governments take part in the high-level week, but going online will undoubtedly create new challenges. We will need to learn as we go, and continue to demonstrate the greatest flexibility," Guterres said.

At the end of the special session on Monday, all member states will adopt a political declaration, negotiated through an inter-governmental process on the theme "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism."

Besides his address on Monday, Modi is expected to address the UN a second time at the General Debate as well.

