Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.

The prime minister tweeted, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

In another tweet the PM wrote,"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary."

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress government constructed new things only for their families after independence while his government is building monuments of national importance.

Meanwhile,speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking and building new places of pride, giving them grandeur.

"After Independence, new things were constructed only for a few families from Delhi. But today the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking, building new places of pride, giving them grandeur. It is our own government that built Babasaheb Memorial in Delhi. It is our own government that built the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameshwaram.

Similarly, the places associated with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Shyamji Krishna Varma have been given grandeur. Adivasi museums are also being built across the country to bring forth the glorious history of our tribal society," said PM Modi.

