PM Modi to visit Germany for G7 summit; will also travel UAE

PM Narendra Modi will visit Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the G7 Summit, From Germany, he will travel to the UAE on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual G7 Summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. From Germany, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.
The MEA said, "During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited."
US President Joe Biden, British PM Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the top leaders attending the summit.
"During the summit, the Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy," the external affairs ministry said.
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the summit.
"After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler," the MEA said.
"PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," the MEA added."
PM Modi's last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). During the visit, both the countries agreed to develop the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green and sustainable development.
Both the countries also agreed to establish an Indo-German renewable energy partnership, focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables, including the associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to facilitate a just energy transition.
