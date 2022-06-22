PM Modi to visit Germany for G7 summit; will also travel UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual G7 Summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. From Germany, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

