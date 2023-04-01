PM Modi to visit Karnataka for 8th time in 2023 ahead of Assembly polls2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- The state of Karnataka is slated to go into polls on 10 May and the results will be declared on 13 May, as declared by the Election Commission of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit poll bound state Karnataka for the eighth time in 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be leaving no stones unturned ahead of the crucial state assembly polls.
