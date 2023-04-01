Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit poll bound state Karnataka for the eighth time in 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be leaving no stones unturned ahead of the crucial state assembly polls.

PM Modi will be visiting Karnataka on 9 April to inaugurate an event on completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project.

Notably this is the highest number of times Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit a state in a year since he took charge of heading the Central government in 2014.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to go on a safari tour in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, news agency ANI reported.

"PM Modi will inaugurate three-day mega event in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project," a source said.

With Karnataka due to face assembly polls on 10 April, the Prime Minister is likely to hold a meeting with BJP workers and officials.

Political parties are gearing up preparation for assembly polls in Karnataka. The results of assembly polls will be declared on 13 May.

BJP finds itself at an absolute crucial juncture with the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. With Basavaraj Bommai's declining popularity, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah is making every effort possible to retain power int he state that houses the crucial silicon valley of India-Bengaluru.

Data from the PM's official website show that PM Modi and his party stalwarts made the most visits to the state during election years. The second most visit instances for PM Modi to Karnataka was in 2018, an election year.

In 2023 itself, since 12 January, PM Modi has made eight visits to the state to inaugurate rods, other infrastructural and developmental projects. During his most recent and the seventh visit, on 25 March, Modi inaugurated the Whitefield Metro Line and participated in a public gathering at Davangere.

Karnataka assembly polls are significant for national ambitions of BJP and Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Janata Dal-Securlar leaders have said that the people will reject the national parties in the assembly polls.