PM Modi to visit Mahakumbh on Delhi election day, February 5, for holy dip. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maka Kumbh on February 5, Hindustan Times reported. According to a senior IPS officer with knowledge of the development, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Mahakumbh on Wednesday. Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh will significantly coincide with the day of elections in Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to take place in one phase on February 5 and count on February 8.

“PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj on February 5 and take the holy dip in Ganga in Mahakumbh Nagar. As per the earlier schedule, the PM will not participate in any programme,” HT quoted a top cop at Prayagraj.

February 5 – Magh Ashtami Since it falls on two significant Hindu holidays, February 5 has great spiritual meaning. This day is Magh Ashtami, a festival celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Magh. Magh Ashtami is regarded as the best time to engage in spiritual activities, such as taking a holy plunge in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, and is well-known for emphasizing devotion, almsgiving, and meditation. Additionally, this holy day coincides with Gupt Navratri, a time for spiritual activities.

Bhishma Ashtami, a day steeped in the epic Mahabharata, is also celebrated on February 5. On this day, before leaving the world of mortals, Bhishma Pitamah lay on his bed of arrows, waiting for the Sun to change into Uttarayan and Shukla Paksha.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mahakumbh on February 5: His schedule At 10 a.m., the PM will arrive in Prayagraj, travel to the DPS helipad, and take the Nishadraj Cruise to the VIP Jetty. He'll be here for an hour or so, too. During this period, he will take a bath and then come back. According to Mela officials, the original itinerary, which included his visit to the State Pavilion and Netra Kumbh, is not included in the new suggested agenda.

The Prime Minister last visited Prayagraj on December 13.

Delhi Assembly elections 2024 The campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election ended on Monday, with the three major parties, Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, raising various issues concerning the national capital's public. The Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 5. ECI has deployed over 1.8 lakh personnel, which includes 11 District Election Officers (DEO), 11 DCPs, 77 central observers, 70 Returning officers, 232 AROs, 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,600 Delhi police personnel, 19,000 Home Guards, 69,000 polling personnel among others.

