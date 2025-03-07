Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12 to attend the National Day celebrations as chief guest.

“PM Modi will be in Mauritius on the 11th and 12th, 2025, to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, which falls on the 12th of March as the chief guest,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said that a contingent of the Indian Defence Forces and a ship from the Indian Navy will participate in the celebrations.

The Prime Minister last visited Mauritius in 2015.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on the President of Mauritius, meet with the Prime Minister of Mauritius and hold several other meetings with important dignitaries and senior leaders from the country.

In February, addressing the National Assembly, Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said it is indeed a singular privilege for our country to host such a distinguished personality despite his very tight schedule.

Mauritius commemorates its National Day on March 12th every year. The day marks the anniversary of Mauritius's independence from British rule in 1968.

“In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Independence of our country, I have great pleasure in informing the House that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the guest of honour for our National Day celebrations,” Ramgoolam said.

He also mentioned Modi's recent visits to Paris and the United States to highlight the Indian leader's busy schedule.

“The visit of Shri Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations,” Ramgoolam said.

President Droupadi Murmu attended Mauritius' National Day celebrations last year as the chief guest.