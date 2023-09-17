Prime Minister Narendra Modi on travelled in Delhi Metro and interacted with metro employees and commuters. PM Narendra Modi, on his 73rd birthday, inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. PM Modi took the metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station, according to PTI news agency.

Modi inaugurated the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- YashoBhoomi -- in Dwarka and the nearly two-kilometre extension of the Airport Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

Currently, services on the Airport Express line are available till Dwarka Sector 21, which is also the interchange point with Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

The new station will provide metro connectivity to residents around Dwarka Sector 25 and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram.

The new section will expand Delhi Metro's network to 393 kilometres with 288 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of its trains on the Airport Express line from 90 kilometres per hour, as in March, to 120 kilometres per hour from Sunday.

The journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes. The earlier travel time of approximately 22 minutes between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 will come down to around 19 minutes, according to the DMRC official.

Following the inauguration of Yashobhoomi, PM Modi paid floral tribute to Lord Vishwakarma and launched the 'PM Vishwakarma scheme' at India International Convention and Expo Centre, Dwarka. The Prime Minister also met artisans and craftsmen related to the footwear industry in Delhi. PM Vishwakarma" will receive full funding from the Union Government, with allocation of ₹13,000 crore.

