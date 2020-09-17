PM Narendra Modi turns 70, wishes pour in

Wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday poured in from leaders across parties. PM Modi was born in Gujarat's Vadnagar on 17 September 1950.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor among others tweeted their birthday wishes.

"Prime Minister Modi, Happy birthday and best wishes to you... My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

एक मजबूत, सुरक्षित, आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए अपने जीवन का क्षण-क्षण खपा देने वाले ऐसे महान नेता @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में माँ भारती की सेवा करने का अवसर मिलना बहुत ही सौभाग्य की बात है।



मैं देश के करोड़ों लोगों के साथ मोदी जी के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020





“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Wishing NarendraModi ji a happy birthday and many healthy & successful years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly “sab ka" & “sab ka saath"!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Wishing @NarendraModi ji a happy birthday and many healthy & successful years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly “sab ka & “sab ka saath! https://t.co/rSYvKQIJQS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2020





“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Rajnath SIngh tweeted.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate on Wednesday.





Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present. pic.twitter.com/f8gBL38mCD — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive & sustainable development."

