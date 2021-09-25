PM Modi at UNGA Live: Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi at UNGA summit LIVE updates: ‘Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th,’ PM Modi tweeted soon after he landed in New York
PM Modi at UNGA summit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the New York City on Saturday to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in person, the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in December 2019.
"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," PM Modi tweeted soon after he landed in New York.
The last time he addressed the Assembly in person was in 2019. Last year, the high-level session had gone virtual. This time, though, global leaders have been given the option of delivering pre-recorded speeches.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's UNGA speech:
- India has embarked on a journey to provide clean and potable water: PM Modi
- Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all, says PM Modi
- On 15 August, 2021, India entered the 75th year of independence. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy: PM Modi at UNGA
- In the last 1.5 years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years, I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families: PM Modi at UNGA
