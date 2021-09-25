PM Modi at UNGA Live: Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PM Modi at UNGA summit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the New York City on Saturday to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in person, the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in December 2019.

"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," PM Modi tweeted soon after he landed in New York.

The last time he addressed the Assembly in person was in 2019. Last year, the high-level session had gone virtual. This time, though, global leaders have been given the option of delivering pre-recorded speeches.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's UNGA speech:

- India has embarked on a journey to provide clean and potable water: PM Modi

- Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all, says PM Modi

- On 15 August, 2021, India entered the 75th year of independence. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy: PM Modi at UNGA

- PM Modi addresses UNGA session

- PM Modi arrives at the UN Headquarters to address the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

View Full Image Modi arrives at the UN Headquarters. Click on the image to enlarge

In a short while from now, PM Modi will be addressing the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

- PM Modi arrived in New York today, flying in from Washington DC.

- The Indian PM is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

