PM Narendra Modi unveils a 108 ft statue of Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi1 min read . 16 Apr 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing.
As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.
“We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal," said PM Narendra Modi.
“This is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat," PM Narendra Modi said while unveiling a 108 ft statue of Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint.
May everyone's life be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge with Lord Hanuman's blessings, he tweeted.
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the devotees of Lord Hanuman to mark the birth anniversary of the Lord Hanuman.
"We are delighted on the opening of the temple's gates after two years of Coronavirus pandemic," said Sonam, another devotee at the temple premises.
"People should seek inspiration from lord Hanuman's character and perform deeds for the good of humankind," said Savitri Devi.
In Delhi's Connaught Place, devotees gathered in huge numbers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Devotees visited Telankhedi Hanuman Mandir in Nagpur to offer prayers on Hanuman Jayanti today.
The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi, the PMO said in a statement. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010. The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed.
