‘GST reforms set to bring double benefits…’: PM Narendra Modi urges states to cooperate

A day after he hinted at a “Diwali gift”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to cooperate in implementing the proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, according to a PTI report.

Advertisement

“Next-generation GST reforms are set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country. For us, reform means expansion of good governance,” the prime minister said on August 17.

This comes after Modi in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, hailed his government's GST reforms stating, “We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country.”

What are the current GST rates? What is proposed? Notably, on India's 79th Independence Day this August 15th, the Union Finance Ministry announced that the Centre plans to simplify its tax regime and rationalise existing GST rates. The proposed reforms it said are aimed at simplifying tax structure into two slabs: ‘standard’ and ‘merit’, with the special rates being imposed “only on a select few items”, according to a social media post by the Ministry on Friday.

Advertisement

As of August 17, 2025, the effective GST rate slabs in India are 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, on most goods and services, except for commodities such as gold and silver. Other items such as alcohol come under the Excise Department, while the government also imposes additional tax rates on cigarettes and luxury cars.

GST Council to discuss reforms, examination on The Finance Ministry further added that the Centre has forwarded its recommendations regarding the GST rate rationalisation and reforms to the Group of Ministers (GoM) for further examination.

After this is completed, the GST Council will discuss the recommendations from the GoM in its next meeting and try to implement them “early”, to help citizens benefit from the changed tax slabs in the current financial year, it added

Advertisement