PM Modi, Donald Trump hold 40-min phone conversation; discuss Strait of Hormuz blockade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a 40-minute phone conversation on Tuesday, as per US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
The two leaders discussed the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, Gor revealed.
This is the third phone conversation betweeen Modi adn Trump this year. Earlier, they spoke on Feb 2 to announce progress in a trade deal and on March 24 to discuss situation in West Asia.
“I just want you to know we all love you,” the US President told PM Modi, PTI revealed, quoted Gor.
PM Modi has posted on social media regarding his conversation with Trump. In a post on X, Modi said, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
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