PM Modi urges use of Sachet app, call it ‘important safety tool’ — All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 urged citizens to use the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) ‘Sachet’ mobile app, which has been designed to provide real-time alerts in local languages.
“The most important thing in dealing with any natural disaster is your alertness. You can now get help in this alertness from a special app on your mobile. This app can save you from getting trapped in any natural disaster — its name is ‘Sachet’,” the prime minister said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.
He added that using the app will help people prepare ahead in case of natural disasters, according to an ANI report.
During his Mann ki Baat address, Modi also spoke about Operation Brahma, under which India provided rescue and relief support for those affected by the Myanmar earthquake.
He lauded the Indian team for setting up a field hospital there, assessing the damage to important buildings and infrastructure and supplying blankets, tents, sleeping bags, medicines, food items and many other things.
“You certainly must have seen the horrific pictures of the earthquake that struck Myanmar last month… India immediately started Operation Brahma for our brothers and sisters in Myanmar. From Air Force aircraft to Navy ships, everything was sent to help Myanmar During all of that, the Indian team also received a lot of appreciation from the people there,” he added.
(With inputs from ANI)