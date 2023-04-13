PM Modi virtually attends Rashtriya Rozgar Mela, distributes appointment letters to 71,000 recruits3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:50 AM IST
- The Prime Minister said that the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela shows the government's commitment towards uplifting youth spirit and giving them employment opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion. “The ports sector is developing. The health sector is also becoming the best example of employment generation. Every infrastructure project is generating employment opportunities. Farm mechanisation has increased in the Agriculture sector which has increased job opportunities in the rural area,"said PM Modi.
