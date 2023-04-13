Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion. “The ports sector is developing. The health sector is also becoming the best example of employment generation. Every infrastructure project is generating employment opportunities. Farm mechanisation has increased in the Agriculture sector which has increased job opportunities in the rural area,"said PM Modi.

“Till 2014 there were 74 airports in India, now there are 148 airports. Due to the increase in airports, new employment opportunities have also opened up," PM Narendra Modi further said.

"Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs; this shows India's resilient startup culture. Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The policy and strategy being followed by today's New India have opened up new possibilities and opportunities in the country," PM Modi said on the occasion.

Stating that over 70,000 youth have got government jobs in various departments of the central government on the day of Baisakhi today, the Prime Minister said that the process of giving govt jobs in NDA and BJP-ruled states is going on at a fast pace.

"Appointment letters have been handed over to more than 22 thousand teachers in Madhya Pradesh yesterday," he said.

The appointees were present at 45 locations in various parts of the country which will be organised by different Ministries/ Departments.

In this connection, Rozgar Mela function over Western Railway will be organised at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Ratlam. Total 4360 newly inducted recruits in Western Railway will be handed over with their appointment letters. Out of these, 559 appointments are in Group C while 3801 appointments are in Level 1. In addition to appointees to Indian Railways, the appointment letters to the recruits to other Government Departments / Organizations/ PSUs such as India Post, Revenue Department, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, etc will also be distributed. The appointment letters to these appointees will be handed over by the dignitaries present at the locations.

Purushottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will be present at Rajkot along with other dignitaries. About 190 recruits will be present at the event, out of which 70 recruits are from Railways.

Dr. Virendra Kumar – Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment will be present at Ratlam along with other dignitaries. About 300 recruits will be present at the event, out of which 267 recruits are from Railways.

Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Textile & Railways will be present at Vadodara venue along with other dignitaries. About 340 recruits will be present at the event, out of which 305 recruits are from Railways.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be present at Ahmedabad along with other dignitaries. About 913 recruits will be present at the event, out of which 873 recruits are from Railways.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Government of India like Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others. The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.