In this connection, Rozgar Mela function over Western Railway will be organised at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Ratlam. Total 4360 newly inducted recruits in Western Railway will be handed over with their appointment letters. Out of these, 559 appointments are in Group C while 3801 appointments are in Level 1. In addition to appointees to Indian Railways, the appointment letters to the recruits to other Government Departments / Organizations/ PSUs such as India Post, Revenue Department, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, etc will also be distributed. The appointment letters to these appointees will be handed over by the dignitaries present at the locations.