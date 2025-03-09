PM Modi visits AIIMS Delhi to meet V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, wishes him ‘speedy recovery’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS Delhi to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi early on Sunday, March 9, 2025, after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain.

He was taken to the hospital around 2 am and admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

The 73-year-old Vice President is reported to be stable and under observation, with a team of doctors closely monitoring his condition.